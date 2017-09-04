Super fan in Van.

Photo: Instagram The rock meets super fan

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's love for Vancouver continues after the professional wrestler and actor posted a video on Instagram after meeting a fan.

Amit Sharma hoped to meet the 45-year-old, who is in town for the filming of his upcoming action movie, “Skyscraper.”

“This opportunity came and I said ‘Hey, why not? Let’s try it,’ and it worked,” said Sharma, who has been a fan since Johnson’s professional wrestling career took off in the mid-1990s.

After waiting outside a North Vancouver film studio for over eight hours on Wednesday, Sharma finally caught the Hollywood star was he was driving away.

“Apparently there’s a fan right here and he’s holding a big picture of my face,” Johnson says in the video, captured from inside his car shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

“He’s been out here apparently for three days. Now, he’s finally caught me. We’re going to have a little bit of fun, "he added.

The Rock joked around with Sharma at first saying he was too tired to talk, but stuck around and signed the cut out of his heard.

"I have the best fans in the world," Johnson said.

-with files from CTV Vancouver