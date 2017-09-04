45162

BC  

Super fan in Van.

- | Story: 205755

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's love for Vancouver continues after the professional wrestler and actor posted a video on Instagram after meeting a fan.

Amit Sharma hoped to meet the 45-year-old, who is in town for the filming of his upcoming action movie, “Skyscraper.”

“This opportunity came and I said ‘Hey, why not? Let’s try it,’ and it worked,” said Sharma, who has been a fan since Johnson’s professional wrestling career took off in the mid-1990s.

After waiting outside a North Vancouver film studio for over eight hours on Wednesday, Sharma finally caught the Hollywood star was he was driving away.

“Apparently there’s a fan right here and he’s holding a big picture of my face,” Johnson says in the video, captured from inside his car shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

“He’s been out here apparently for three days. Now, he’s finally caught me. We’re going to have a little bit of fun, "he added. 

The Rock joked around with Sharma at first saying he was too tired to talk, but stuck around and signed the cut out of his heard. 

"I have the best fans in the world," Johnson said.

-with files from CTV Vancouver 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
44182
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
44556
45755
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44262


That backfire will get you every time

Must Watch
How to scare a boat load of old dudes 101:
Daily Dose – September 4, 2017
Daily Dose
Do the Dew, do the Dose.
Daily Dose – September 4, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
The look on your face when you don’t have to go into work...
Avril Lavigne working hard to ensure new music is ‘perfect’ for fans
Music
Avril Lavigne has thanked fans for their patience in waiting for...
Ducks first jump!
Must Watch
This puts a new spin on Duck-duck-goose. -First jump!!

45499