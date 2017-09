Photo: Twitter

The Sea to Sky Highway was closed for almost three hours, Sunday, due to a forest fire.

Highway 99 was closed near Squamish from about 3:30 to 6:15 p.m.

There was a car fire on the side of the highway, but it's unclear if that's what sparked the small wildfire.

It's not known if anyone was injured in either incident.

– with files from CTV Vancouver