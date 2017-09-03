New alert over park fire

Photo: Drive BC File photo of Mountain Creek wildfire smoke affecting highway traffic.

The Colombia Shuswap Regional District has reissued an evacuation alert for Heather Lodge and and the CP Railway work yard due to the Mountain Creek wildfire still burning in Glacier National Park.

The BC Wildfire Service says that due to increased wind activity and continuing hot and dry conditions, the fire has xperienced some growth.

Currently three helicopters are working on this fire.

A number of evacuation orders and alerts have been issued in the Southeast Fire Centre due to increased fire activity.

A full evacuation order has been issued for the the Moyie Lake area in the Kootenays due to the Linklater Creek wildfire.

The wildfire, 65 km southeast of Cranbrook, is 130-hectares in size and has 19 personnel on site today working with airtankers, helicopters and heavy equipment.

The Lamb Creek wildfire, about 18 km southwest of Cranbrook, is approximately 220-hectares in size with difficult terrain containing volatile fuel types that will challenge fire suppression operations, the wildfire service.

A total of 35 personnel are on-site building fire guards with the aid of heavy equipment, helicopters, airtankers and crews are setting up sprinkler protection units.