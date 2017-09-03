44110

BC  

New alert over park fire

- | Story: 205724

The Colombia Shuswap Regional District has reissued an evacuation alert for Heather Lodge and and the CP Railway work yard due to the Mountain Creek wildfire still burning in Glacier National Park.

The BC Wildfire Service says that due to increased wind activity and continuing hot and dry conditions, the fire has xperienced some growth.

Currently three helicopters are working on this fire.

A number of evacuation orders and alerts have been issued in the Southeast Fire Centre due to increased fire activity.

A full evacuation order has been issued for the the Moyie Lake area in the Kootenays due to the Linklater Creek wildfire.

The wildfire, 65 km southeast of Cranbrook, is 130-hectares in size and has 19 personnel on site today working with airtankers, helicopters and heavy equipment.

The Lamb Creek wildfire, about 18 km southwest of Cranbrook, is approximately 220-hectares in size with difficult terrain containing volatile fuel types that will challenge fire suppression operations, the wildfire service.

A total of 35 personnel are on-site building fire guards with the aid of heavy equipment, helicopters, airtankers and crews are setting up sprinkler protection units.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
44946
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
44869
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45446


Ducks first jump!

Must Watch
This puts a new spin on Duck-duck-goose. -First jump!! ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/TaAVzWVPQH — Awesome Planet...
Mick Fleetwood: ‘Next tour will not be Fleetwood Mac’s last’
Music
Fleetwood Mac leader Mick Fleetwood has assured fans the...
Construction fails that will baffle you
Galleries
These people definitely shouldn’t be working in...
Construction fails that will baffle you (2)
Galleries
Luckily none of these occurred at The Tango’s soon to be...
The fly away baby prank
Must Watch
The prophet at the end makes this!