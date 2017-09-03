Adding to opioid crisis?

Photo: The Canadian Press

Drug users trying to quit heroin gathered for a meeting in Vancouver with one mission in mind: to support each other through the struggles of a reformulated treatment drug they say hasn't worked and has instead contributed to the opioid epidemic.

Brad Williamson, 34, sits on a couch with other members of the B.C. Association of People on Methadone as they discuss how a "forced" switch to Methadose drove many to relapse on heroin.

He says the new formula was 10 times stronger but didn't last as long before withdrawal symptoms kicked in and left him "dope sick."

Williamson says he became hooked on heroin after suffering chronic leg and knee pain from 15 years as a flooring installer but entered a methadone treatment program from 2011 to 2013 before returning to using the opioid.

When he restarted treatment in 2014, British Columbia no longer offered the drug that a pharmacist would mix daily for patients from its powdered form into a sweet orange drink. A new cherry-flavoured liquid replacement called Methadose wasn't as effective, Williamson says.

"Before, even if I missed a day or even two or three days on the old methadone, I would be fine. But now, if I miss one day, I am in full-on withdrawal," he says. "On the old stuff, I was able to work and pay my rent. On the new stuff, I feel like a slug and I can't keep a job."

Laura Shaver, who heads the association, says the impact of the change can no longer be ignored as health officials expect up to 1,500 people could fatally overdose in the province by the end of the year, based on 780 deaths between January and June.

Ryan McNeil, a researcher at the B.C. Centre on Substance Use, says some Methadose users reported withdrawal symptoms in as early as 14 hours, putting them at risk of seeking illicit opioids.

He says evidence from the centre's research involving people who access Vancouver's overdose prevention sites suggests the switch to Methadose had "huge implications."

"It's an important thing to consider how the methadone formulation change functioned to impact people in the long-term in relation to their methadone treatment and subsequently has been one of the contributing factors to people overdosing from fentanyl or fentanyl-adulterated drugs," he says.

David Pavan, spokesman for the BC Pharmacy Association, says Methadose was developed to reduce the likelihood of abuse, such as injecting it versus ingesting it orally.

"This change is similar to the transition from OxyContin to OxyNEO," he says of the prescription opioid pill that became harder to crush and abuse, though that change has also been credited for creating a market for fentanyl, which made its debut in Canada in 2013 and is often shipped in small packages from China.