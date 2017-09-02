44110

BC  

Smoke drifting from fire

- | Story: 205700

Smoke from the Elephant Hill wildfire has made its way to Kamloops due to heavy winds.

BC Wildfire Service said a change in wind direction has caused smoke to travel to the area of Kamloops Saturday night.

“The fire has not changed dramatically in size,” said Rachel Witt, Fire Information Officer. “The direction of the fire itself is not coming at Kamloops, just the smoke.”

Residents have also notified BC Wildfire Service of the smell of smoke.

People are being reminded to call *5555 if they see flames.

