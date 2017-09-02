44110
Back country restrictions

In order to help protect public safety and allow fire suppression efforts to continue safely, area restrictions have been expanded around several fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The revised area restrictions help ensure members of the public won't interfere with firefighting operations while also minimizing the potential impact on recreational activities.

People heading into the backcountry are reminded to remain vigilant and exercise caution. A campfire ban remains in effect and the off-road vehicle prohibition that was implemented throughout the Cariboo.

The area restriction order does not include the foreshore or Crown land covered by water (i.e., public use of lakes and rivers that are not under an evacuation order is not restricted). The area restriction order also does not include private land, garbage dumps and transfer stations.

The restrictions will remain in effect until noon on Oct. 31, or until otherwise rescinded.

