Police find drug lab

Photo: Contributed

The Vancouver Police Department and other emergency services are on scene of a possible drug lab.

“Police were called to 1288 West Georgia Street today at around 8 ‎a.m. after a building employee discovered what appeared to be a drug lab in one of the suites. Out of an abundance of caution, our officers put on protective equipment prior to entering the unit,” said Const. Jason Doucette.

One man associated to the suite has been detained for questioning.

VPD officers and Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services will remain on scene to determine what they are dealing with.

“Based on the information collected so far, there is no reason to believe there is a risk to the public. There have not been any reported injuries related to this investigation,” said Doucette.