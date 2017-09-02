Senior assaulted in Trail

Photo: Google Maps

A suspect is in custody following the serious assault of Trail senior.



Multiple charges have been laid against a 25-year-old Trail man, following a police investigation into several criminal incidents, including the assault of an elderly man.

RCMP said Friday they received a report of a man down in the middle of Bay Avenue near Highway 3B in downtown Trail on Aug. 22.

Police arrived to find an unconscious 78-year-old male, lying in the road, bleeding from the head.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.