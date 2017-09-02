Elderly cyclist struck

Photo: Contributed Mission RCMP are looking for a black pick-up after an elderly cyclist was struck.

Mission RCMP are looking for a black pick-up after an elderly cyclist was struck.

Shortly before noon, on Aug. 30, RCMP responded to an incident near the 9100 block of Manzer Street, for an 80-year-old female cyclist involved in a hit and run.

“Police were advised by the victim that she was cycling with two friends before being struck by an unknown black pick-up truck which then fled from the scene. Two other vehicles were reported to have been in the area during the incident: a large dump-truck; and a motorist that stopped to call EHS. The cyclist was treated on scene for minor injuries,” said Const. James Mason

Police are seeking the assistance of the operator of the dump-truck and assisting motorist or anyone else that may have information pertaining to this incident to contact the Mission RCMP non-emergency line 604-826-7161 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-222-8477 to remain anonymous.