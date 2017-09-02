Canim Lake evacuations

42177

Wildfire evacuations were ordered Friday in the Canim Lake area, northeast of 100 Mile House.

The Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation order for the South Canim Lake area following tactical evacuation earlier in the day. 

Residents were advised to evacuate via Canim Lake Road to 100 Mile House.

Evacuees are advised to:

  • Leave the area immediately.
  • Close all windows and doors.
  • Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.
  • Close gates (latch) but do not lock.
  • Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.
  • Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.
  • Not use more vehicles than they have to.
  • Not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

Evacuees should register with Emergency Support Services in 100 Mile House at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre (175 Wrangler Way).

Group lodging will be available at the Gibraltar Room in the Cariboo Memorial Complex. (525 Proctor Street).

