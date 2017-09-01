4 rescued after boat sinks

Photo: CTV Vancouver Boat sinks on Bowen Island

Several people were rescued from the water after their boat sank near Bowen Island Friday afternoon.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said there was some kind of mechanical issue on the pleasure craft that caused it to take in water.

The boat eventually sunk below the surface, leaving the four people on board stranded in the water in lifejackets. A bystander saw the boat sinking and alerted the Coast Guard.

The vessel of opportunity heard the mayday call that ended up pulling the occupants from the water.

None of them were injured, and they were taken to land at Horseshoe Bay.

-With files from CTV Vancouver