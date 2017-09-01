Photo: Contributed Evacuation order expanded

The Cariboo Regional District has expanded an evacuation order for the Highway 24 Corridor effective immediately.

This order replaces the South of Highway 24 Area order issued Wednesday August 30.



Due to immediate danger to life, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action.



The evacuation route is Horse Lake Road and Highway 24 to Highway 97.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available.Visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca.