Looking for finger that fits

Photo: RCMP

RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a diamond wedding ring.

The ring was turned in by a Good Samaritan back on May 31. No one has come forward to claim it.

The white gold diamond solitaire was found near a busy shopping centre in South Surrey, in the area of 160th Street and 24th Avenue.

Think it's yours? You'll need to provide some proof of ownership.

Anyone with information on the ring or its owner should contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file No. 2017-72939, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.