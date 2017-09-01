42177

BC  

Bridges go toll-free

- | Story: 205613

Tolls came off the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges in the Lower Mainland this morning.

The tolling ended at midnight, living up to NDP Premier Horgan's promise to remove them.

The toll cameras are turned off, but drivers will still have to pay bills for previous crossings. 

Transportation Ministry crews are removing toll signage on the Port Mann today, and TransLink is covering signs at the Golden Ears, for removal later. 

Getting rid of the tolls "will clear congestion on other routes, so people can spend less time stuck in traffic and more time with their families," says Minister of Transportation Claire Trevena. 

A commuter who crosses the Port Mann each day will save about $1,500 a year, while commercial truck drivers making a single round trip a day will save more than $4,500.

Roughly 121,000 vehicles cross the Port Mann Bridge daily; 40,000 cross the Golden Ears.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
44864
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
45218
45473
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
43145


Dog hits perfect 3rd harmony with Whitney Houston on I Will Always Love You.

Must Watch
Whitney Hou’s-a-good-boy?
Drake donates $200,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts
Music
Rapper Drake has donated $200,000 to the victims of Hurricane...
Turns out this cat didn’t need rescuing after all
Must Watch
Is the kitty stuck in the hole or just chilling? Only one way to...
Friday Fails – Sept 1, 2017
Galleries
Hold on tight, Friday Fails are here!
Friday Fails – Sept 1, 2017 (2)
Galleries
We said hang on tight!

44462