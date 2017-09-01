Bridges go toll-free

Photo: Contributed

Tolls came off the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges in the Lower Mainland this morning.

The tolling ended at midnight, living up to NDP Premier Horgan's promise to remove them.

The toll cameras are turned off, but drivers will still have to pay bills for previous crossings.

Transportation Ministry crews are removing toll signage on the Port Mann today, and TransLink is covering signs at the Golden Ears, for removal later.

Getting rid of the tolls "will clear congestion on other routes, so people can spend less time stuck in traffic and more time with their families," says Minister of Transportation Claire Trevena.

A commuter who crosses the Port Mann each day will save about $1,500 a year, while commercial truck drivers making a single round trip a day will save more than $4,500.

Roughly 121,000 vehicles cross the Port Mann Bridge daily; 40,000 cross the Golden Ears.