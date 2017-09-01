Butt flicker unrepentant

Photo: RCMP

An unrepentant cigarette butt tosser told police a $575 ticket for the misdeed was "unnecessary and ridiculous."

RCMP fined the driver Thursday for tossing the butt out his car window on Veterans Memorial Parkway, near Victoria.

The incident happened at a stop light, in plain view of a police officer, and the man admitted it was his second time being caught for the offence. This despite B.C.'s ongoing wildfire crisis and extreme fire danger.

The driver reportedly told the officer the fine was “insane” as he lit up another smoke.

RCMP tweeted a photo of the ticket, which has more than 900 likes.

If you spot a wildfire – or someone flicking a cigarette – call the BC Wildfire Service at 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cellphone.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island