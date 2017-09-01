44110
44236

BC  

Butt flicker unrepentant

- | Story: 205612

An unrepentant cigarette butt tosser told police a $575 ticket for the misdeed was "unnecessary and ridiculous."

RCMP fined the driver Thursday for tossing the butt out his car window on Veterans Memorial Parkway, near Victoria.

The incident happened at a stop light, in plain view of a police officer, and the man admitted it was his second time being caught for the offence. This despite B.C.'s ongoing wildfire crisis and extreme fire danger.

The driver reportedly told the officer the fine was “insane” as he lit up another smoke.

RCMP tweeted a photo of the ticket, which has more than 900 likes.

If you spot a wildfire – or someone flicking a cigarette – call the BC Wildfire Service at 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cellphone.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
44675
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39332
45406
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44582


Dog hits perfect 3rd harmony with Whitney Houston on I Will Always Love You.

Must Watch
Whitney Hou’s-a-good-boy?
Drake donates $200,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts
Music
Rapper Drake has donated $200,000 to the victims of Hurricane...
Turns out this cat didn’t need rescuing after all
Must Watch
Is the kitty stuck in the hole or just chilling? Only one way to...
Friday Fails – Sept 1, 2017
Galleries
Hold on tight, Friday Fails are here!
Friday Fails – Sept 1, 2017 (2)
Galleries
We said hang on tight!

42935