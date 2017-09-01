43006
Double murder in Langley

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after two people were shot to death in Langley.

Just after 5:30 this morning, RCMP responded to a report of gunfire at 232nd Street and 64th Avenue.

A man and woman were located in what is believed to be a targeted double murder.

Despite all attempts to revive the victims, they died of their injuries.

The area surrounding a Jeep with smashed windows has been cordoned off, and a stretch of 232nd Street is closed. A farm beside the vehicle is also behind police tape.

Officers are expected to be at the scene all day.

 

