Landlords sniff out drugs

Vancouver landlords are increasingly turning to drug-sniffing dogs to seek out illegal activity on their properties.

Canadian K9 Group says property managers are using the dogs to sniff common areas for any trace of narcotics that could lead to grow-ops and drug labs.

“We had one company that had to deal with a $60,000 cleanup with a grow-op on the fourth floor. They hired us, and in 10 years they haven’t had the problem again,” owner Margrett Donley told CTV.

Black lab Mabel sits and points her nose if she detects drugs.

“She will do a sit alert, just sit still and stare,” said handler Laureen Choi.

“We have more stratas coming, saying we don’t want this kind of stuff in our area."

David Hutniak, of landlord advocacy group Landlord BC, is concerned by the practice.

“What we want to see is a respectful relationship with the customer, which is the tenant. To me, that seems so heavy-handed, and I don’t think it’s necessary,” he said.

If landlords know their tenants and check on suites regularly, that should be enough, he said.

– with files from CTV Vancouver