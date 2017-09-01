43006

BC  

Landlords sniff out drugs

- | Story: 205597

Vancouver landlords are increasingly turning to drug-sniffing dogs to seek out illegal activity on their properties.

Canadian K9 Group says property managers are using the dogs to sniff common areas for any trace of narcotics that could lead to grow-ops and drug labs.

“We had one company that had to deal with a $60,000 cleanup with a grow-op on the fourth floor. They hired us, and in 10 years they haven’t had the problem again,” owner Margrett Donley told CTV.

Black lab Mabel sits and points her nose if she detects drugs.

“She will do a sit alert, just sit still and stare,” said handler Laureen Choi. 

“We have more stratas coming, saying we don’t want this kind of stuff in our area."

David Hutniak, of landlord advocacy group Landlord BC, is concerned by the practice.

“What we want to see is a respectful relationship with the customer, which is the tenant. To me, that seems so heavy-handed, and I don’t think it’s necessary,” he said.

If landlords know their tenants and check on suites regularly, that should be enough, he said.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More BC News

BC
44692
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
44598
45727
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Man films lightning that strikes 5 metres away, destroying his backyard

Must Watch
You’ve got to love how they wait 5 seconds after a million-billion volt explosion happened a few metres away from them to...
Kaley Cuoco: ‘I’m open to getting married again’
Showbiz
Kaley Cuoco is open to heading down the aisle for the second...
This entire family riding Segways through a big city feels… precarious
Must Watch
If you’re a fully grown adult, go ahead and be a nerd and...
Daily Dose – September 1, 2017
Daily Dose
Venture across today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – September 1, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Not even Chewie is safe from the cone of shame…

43110