Users can test their drugs

Users can now check their drugs for the presence of fentanyl at Vancouver's four overdose prevention sites.

Vancouver Coastal Health has expanded the pilot project as the opioid crisis continues to claim lives across B.C.

The free service had previously been available only at the Insite facility in East Vancouver.

"The overdose crisis is still happening, so it makes sense to offer the tests in more places," VCH spokesperson Tiffany Akins told CTV. "Some people who are taking the test are reducing their dose or throwing out the substance completely if they get a positive."

Staff dip a test strip into a solution of the drug, and if fentanyl is detected, a line appears on the strip.

VCH says a positive test can persuade users to consume more safely – or not at all.

Users can also buy the strips from Ontario-based BTNX.

Testing over the past year has indicated 80 per cent of street drugs in Vancouver contained fentanyl, mostly in heroin, but also in crystal meth, MDMA/ecstasy and cocaine.

