Murder victim identified

Photo: CTV Vancouver

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

The male victim of a shooting in Abbotsford has been identified.

Sehajdeep Sidhu, 18, was known to police but did not have a criminal record. Police believe his murder was targeted.

Two other victims of the shooting are both expected to survive, according to investigators.

A suspect vehicle, a black Nissan Pathfinder, was found about 30 minutes after the shooting, near the 27000 block of 60th Avenue in Langley.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

“This was a brazen shooting in a quiet residential area around dinner time. This incident showed a blatant disregard for the safety of the public,” said Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT.

ORIGINAL: 6:20 a.m.

Police are investigating a shooting death near an Abbotsford school.

Officers were called to an area near Gladwin and Huntingdon roads Thursday evening, after reports of gunfire.

Emergency vehicles crowded the scene, and an RCMP helicopter circled overhead.

A body at the scene was covered with a yellow tarp.

Witnesses heard six or seven shots.

– with files from CTV Vancouver