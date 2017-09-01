Photo: CTV

What's being called the Holy Grail of comic books has surfaced in Victoria.

And, it could be yours – for a hefty price.

An anonymous owner is selling a 1963 edition of Amazing Fantasy #15. The comic book is the first time Spiderman character Peter Parker is introduced to the world.

The rare find is expected to fetch up to $1 million.

“This is one of the three most iconic comics of all time. First appearance of a major character, it’s got a great cover, it’s got great art, everything about it is just iconic,” Gareth Gaudin, co-owner of Legends Comics told CTV. “When it comes in this pristine of condition, you know you’re holding a Holy Grail of the comic book world.”

Gaudin is helping facilitate the sale, and says the owner bought it 30 years ago for $450.

For now, the comic is being kept in a secure bank vault.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island