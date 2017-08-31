Stay out of backcountry

42177

Officials are asking people to stay out of B.C.'s backcountry and recreation sites over the Labour Day weekend as the wildfire danger for the southern half of the province remains extreme.

Kevin Skrepnek with the BC Wildfire Service says the potential for record-breaking temperatures and dry lightning with no rain over the long weekend means human-caused fires must be prevented.

There were 150 wildfires burning across the province, contributing to a total of 1,161 fires this season.

A campfire ban is in effect for most of the southern parts of the province and off-road vehicles are restricted in the Cariboo, Kamloops and Southeast fire centres.

Volker Michelfelder with BC Parks says there are over 165 sites and 41 trails closed in the three regions and people are being warned to avoid visiting the remaining open sites in those areas all together.

The Conservation Officer Service and other authorities will be increasing patrols at sites and in the backcountry to ensure public safety this weekend.

Last week alone, 37 tickets were issued to people violating bans and restrictions under the Wildfire Act.

