Ministry ruling overturned

A court ruling that found social workers in British Columbia failed to protect kids from sexual abuse by their father, which sparked widespread condemnation of the Children's Ministry and triggered an independent review, has been overturned.

The B.C. Court of Appeal has also dismissed a family court decision that found the father had sexually abused his children, ruling that the judge largely relied on evidence from an expert witness who misrepresented her credentials, and ordered the man a new trial.

Justice Daphne Smith, writing on behalf of a three-judge panel, found there was no evidence to support any of the mother's claims, including that a social worker maliciously tried to discredit her allegations of sexual abuse with police and child welfare staff.

She also tossed findings that the director of child welfare was reckless and negligent in allowing the father to have unsupervised access and that he sexually abused his toddler during those visits.

"There was no evidence that the social workers deliberately disregarded the interests of the children in favour of the father. Rather, the evidence is clear that the director prioritized the safety and well-being of the children," she wrote.

The mother's lawyer, Jack Hittrich, said his client was "shocked and completely disappointed" by the decision and that she has asked him to file leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

She will retain custody of the children pending the outcome of the new trial in the family court case. None of the family members can be named due to a publication ban.

The father has never been criminally charged.

