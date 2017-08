Photo: DFO

A tangled humpback whale has been freed from fishing gear near Cortes Island on B.C.'s coast.

The whale was in rough shape when it was found Tuesday, towing more than 150 metres of rope, a buoy and prawn trap, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

The giant marine mammal had its right pectoral fin and tail hung up in the ropes and couldn't move very well.

Rescuers cut the whale free and retrieved the drifting gear.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island