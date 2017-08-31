43006

BC  

Schoenborn 'not high risk'

Story: 205522

A judge has rejected an application to have Allan Schoenborn designated a high-risk accused after he was found not criminally responsible for killing his three children nine years ago.

Justice Martha Devlin of the B.C. Supreme Court says Schoenborn does not pose a high enough risk that he could cause grave physical or psychological harm to another person.

Devlin says based on Schoenborn's progress, current mental condition and the opinions of experts, there is no reason to believe he poses a serious enough threat to warrant the designation.

Schoenborn was convicted of first-degree murder in 2010 for killing his daughter and two sons in Merritt, but found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

His case gained notoriety again when former prime minister Stephen Harper singled him out when he introduced a law creating the high-risk designation for mentally ill offenders.

The designation of high-risk accused has yet to be successfully applied since Harper's government introduced the legislation in 2013.

