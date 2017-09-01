Caution warned outdoors

Madison Erhardt

Extreme caution is being urged in B.C.'s outdoors this long weekend.

With the wildfire risk still extreme, the province is strongly recommending people stay completely out of the backcountry in the Cariboo, Kamloops and Southeast fire centre regions.

Numerous recreation sites and trails are closed. For a complete list of current closures, click here.

The BC Wildfire Service also expects to see increased fire behaviour over the next few days with gusty winds forecast for the next couple of days.

While winds are expected to lessen over the long weekend, temperatures in the 30s and very dry conditions will challenge firefighting efforts.

Anyone venturing into the backcountry is reminded that all off-road recreational vehicles are prohibited on Crown lands within the Cariboo, Kamloops and Southeast fire centres.

Further restrictions may be considered if people do not stay out of the backcountry.

The 2017 fire season is far from over, and the wildfire service says significant wildfire activity is expected to continue into the fall.

From April 1 to Aug. 30, 1,156 wildfires have burned 1,073,010 hectares across B.C. – the largest area burned since government started keeping records in 1912.

Anyone found in contravention of an open-burning ban could face a $1,150 ticket, penalties of up to $10,000, and be forced to pay any associated firefighting costs.