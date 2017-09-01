New spending for kids

42177

The BC Healthy Kids Program will get a $6-million annual boost from the province, the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction announced Thursday.

The funding increase brings the current provincial contribution to nearly $30 million annually.

The ministry said more than 166,000 children will benefit from the funding to the program, which supports children in low-income families.

Those additional funds will cover hearing aids for children, improve dental rates and increase the dental services limit from $1,400 to $2,000 every two years, according to the ministry.

