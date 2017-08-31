42177
Tragedy on ball diamond

A Vancouver Island man has died after being struck in the head with a softball during a charity game 10 days ago.

Chris Godfrey had been on life support since the Aug. 19 accident and died in hospital.

The 32-year-old husband and father was airlifted to Victoria General Hospital for emergency brain surgery.

A GoFundMe page set up by friends announced his death Wednesday.

“It is with deepest regret that I am writing this to let you all know that Chris has passed away peacefully this afternoon with his loving and devoted wife Amanda by his side at Victoria General Hospital,” Nicole Lebrun wrote. 

As of Thursday morning, it had raised almost $40,000.

The tragic accident has prompted a mandatory helmet rule in the Comox Valley Slopitch League.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

