42177

BC  

Dies from ball to head

- | Story: 205516

A Vancouver Island man has died after being struck in the head with a softball during a charity game 10 days ago.

Chris Godfrey had been on life support since the Aug. 19 accident and died in hospital.

The 32-year-old husband and father was airlifted to Victoria General Hospital for emergency brain surgery.

A GoFundMe page set up by friends announced his death Wednesday.

“It is with deepest regret that I am writing this to let you all know that Chris has passed away peacefully this afternoon with his loving and devoted wife Amanda by his side at Victoria General Hospital,” Nicole Lebrun wrote. 

As of Thursday morning, it had raised almost $40,000.

The tragic accident has prompted a mandatory helmet rule in the Comox Valley Slopitch League.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
44540
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
44540
41730
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44832


What a modern day Game of Thrones would look like

Must Watch
“There is nothing behind the wall?” Has history taught you fancy, car-drivin’, cellphone-havin’ Westerosi...
Mark Hamill initially feared Star Wars reboot wasn’t ‘such a wise idea’
Showbiz
Mark Hamill was scared about returning to the Star Wars franchise...
Best of Seven – Pool Floaties, August 31, 2017
Galleries
This is exactly why you need to stock up on pool floaties. Vote...
The ‘Trust Chug’ is the new drinking game where losing means your friend dies
Must Watch
Drink up, Billy Buck Roscoe. Your friend in the beer...
Daily Dose – August 31, 2017
Daily Dose
You can’t out run today’s Daily Dose.

41629