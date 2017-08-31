Scrambling to hire teachers

Photo: The Canadian Press

B.C. school districts are scrambling to hire thousands of teachers ahead of the new school year to satisfy a court decision that reinstates standards on class size.

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled last November that legislation implemented by the province's previous Liberal government in 2002 that prevented teachers from negotiating class size and composition related to special needs students was unconstitutional, resulting in a need for 3,000 to 3,500 more teachers.

"It's a massive undertaking," said Glen Hansman, president of the BC Teachers' Federation, adding the bulk of the positions are being filled in the final weeks before classes begin.

The hirings mean students can expect more support when they return to school, but Hansman said the rush to post and fill vacancies could have been avoided if more had been done before May's provincial election.

"The previous government didn't do enough before the election ... to actually get a lot of this work done before the end of the last school year," he said.

The Education Ministry said in a statement "there were no substantial delays in the hiring process as a result of the election."

The Liberals earmarked $50 million in January to start hiring teachers while negotiations to reinstate class sizes were underway.

A deal was reached in March to restore language from previous contracts that called for smaller class sizes, ending the union's 15-year battle over bargaining rights and resulting in a $330 million funding boost for public schools.

Premier John Horgan, whose New Democrats formed a government in July, included education in his list of priorities for the legislature in September.

Hansman said the new government has eased lingering funding concerns for school districts, but attracting enough recruits remains a challenge for some jurisdictions, partly because of the cost of living in B.C.

"Unfortunately, because of the affordability issues in this province and the fact that teachers in B.C. are paid significantly less than teachers in other parts of the country, it is really a difficult pitch to make to people who are graduating from teacher education programs to come out to B.C.," Hansman said.