Evacuation runs smoothly

Photo: Diamond Creek Fire Facebook

The operators of the Cathedral Lake Lodge say the evacuation of the park ran smoothly on Wednesday.

Cathedral Lakes Provincial Park was closed as a precaution Wednesday after the Diamond Creek wildfire in Washington State jumped the border in the Border Lake area, west of Goat Mountain.

Glenda Patterson estimates about 60 people were in the park at the time of the closure, which she believes was the right call by Parks B.C.

“This fire, I wouldn’t say that it's licking at the boards of the lodge, but it has the potential to,” she said. "I don't want people to think we were running down the mountain away from the fire, this was a well-planned out and calm evacuation."

The private hiking and fishing lodge operates the only road into the park’s core area, and keeps tracks visitors through who uses their shuttle service.

Patterson said everyone was evacuated from the park Wednesday.

With a long-weekend looming, she said the park closure will be a large financial hit to them, adding that the whole summer has been up-and-down for them feeling the impacts of wildfire smoke.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said Wednesday evening the fire had burned 1,700 hectares of Canadian soil and close to 20,000 hectares of American terrain. More information is due out today.