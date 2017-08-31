42177
44909

BC  

Evacuation runs smoothly

- | Story: 205506

The operators of the Cathedral Lake Lodge say the evacuation of the park ran smoothly on Wednesday.

Cathedral Lakes Provincial Park was closed as a precaution Wednesday after the Diamond Creek wildfire in Washington State jumped the border in the Border Lake area, west of Goat Mountain.

Glenda Patterson estimates about 60 people were in the park at the time of the closure, which she believes was the right call by Parks B.C.

“This fire, I wouldn’t say that it's licking at the boards of the lodge, but it has the potential to,” she said. "I don't want people to think we were running down the mountain away from the fire, this was a well-planned out and calm evacuation."

The private hiking and fishing lodge operates the only road into the park’s core area, and keeps tracks visitors through who uses their shuttle service.

Patterson said everyone was evacuated from the park Wednesday.

With a long-weekend looming, she said the park closure will be a large financial hit to them, adding that the whole summer has been up-and-down for them feeling the impacts of wildfire smoke.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said Wednesday evening the fire had burned 1,700 hectares of Canadian soil and close to 20,000 hectares of American terrain. More information is due out today.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
42311
44989
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40027


What a modern day Game of Thrones would look like

Must Watch
“There is nothing behind the wall?” Has history taught you fancy, car-drivin’, cellphone-havin’ Westerosi...
Mark Hamill initially feared Star Wars reboot wasn’t ‘such a wise idea’
Showbiz
Mark Hamill was scared about returning to the Star Wars franchise...
Best of Seven – Pool Floaties, August 31, 2017
Galleries
This is exactly why you need to stock up on pool floaties. Vote...
The ‘Trust Chug’ is the new drinking game where losing means your friend dies
Must Watch
Drink up, Billy Buck Roscoe. Your friend in the beer...
Daily Dose – August 31, 2017
Daily Dose
You can’t out run today’s Daily Dose.

39820
39499