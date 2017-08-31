42177
41698

BC  

Did ministry fail kids?

- | Story: 205486

British Columbia's Court of Appeal is set to decide whether a judge erred when he found the province's Children's Ministry failed to protect kids from being sexually abused by their father.

Supreme Court Justice Paul Walker delivered a scathing ruling in 2015 in favour of a mother who sued the province for refusing to investigate her children's reports of sexual abuse.

Walker found that social workers recklessly disregarded their obligation to protect children in government care and allowed the father unsupervised visits during which he molested his toddler.

Jack Hittrich, a lawyer for the mother, who cannot be named, says the ruling was the first in Canada to find a child protection agency responsible for misfeasance in public office.

The father, who also cannot be identified, has never been criminally charged but was found to have sexually abused his children in a 2012 family court ruling also issued by Walker.

The ministry appealed the 2015 decision, while the father appealed the family court ruling, and the cases were heard together last November.

The appeal court decision is scheduled to be released today.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
44702
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
45220
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42052


The ‘Trust Chug’ is the new drinking game where losing means your friend dies

Must Watch
Drink up, Billy Buck Roscoe. Your friend in the beer helmet’s life depends on it.
Daily Dose – August 31, 2017
Daily Dose
You can’t out run today’s Daily Dose.
Daily Dose – August 31, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
The ride is only halfway complete.
Lady Gaga never lets critics get under her skin
Music
Lady Gaga will never let other people’s comments about her...
Just Canadian things
Galleries
Sure, we’re well past Canada Day now, but there’s...

42501