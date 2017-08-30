42177
44909

BC  

BC's caregiver crisis

- | Story: 205473

A growing number of caregivers in British Columbia are feeling distressed, a problem the seniors' advocate says could be costly for the health care system.

Isobel Mackenzie's office released a report Wednesday that says 31 per cent of home care clients have a caregiver in distress, meaning they're angry, depressed or feel like they can't continue providing care.

The report says the number has jumped by seven per cent since the last study in 2015.

Policies designed to keep aging people in their homes aren't working because the study shows services like home support and adult day programs aren't keeping pace with the needs of caregivers, Mackenzie said.

"Something is falling off or getting lost in the message between the policy level decisions and announcements and what's being delivered and authorized on the front lines, because they're not the same," she said.

The report shows that the population is aging and those receiving care are increasingly frail, with complex needs. But the study says homes support and adult day programs have declined.

Some people can't access those services, especially in rural areas, Mackenzie said, while others don't get as much help as they need or what they're offered is inflexible and doesn't work.

"When you add all of this up, what you see is the burden is shifting from the public caregiver to the private caregiver, to the family caregiver. And that is why we are seeing increasing distress levels."

Mackenzie said unpaid caregivers are also taking on duties traditionally performed by paid caregivers, including giving baths or taking vital signs — tasks they're not properly trained to do.

"Part of their distress is that they don't know what they're doing and they're concerned that they're not caring appropriately for their loved ones," she said.

She said about one in four British Columbians is an unpaid caregiver and replacing their labour would cost the province about $3.5 billion.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
44540
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
44167
41730
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44539


Just Canadian things

Galleries
Sure, we’re well past Canada Day now, but there’s never a bad time to celebrate, well, us!
Just Canadian things (2)
Galleries
Your move ‘Merica
In light of recent events with North Korea, there’s this
Must Watch
Stayin alive, indeed.
Coldplay dedicate new song to Hurricane Harvey victims
Music
Coldplay has dedicated a song titled Houston #1 to the victims of...
Weird Wednesday – August 30, 2017
Galleries
We have no answers, just lots of questions in this gallery.

42501