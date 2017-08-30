42177
45373

BC  

No voting on game day

- | Story: 205472

To avoid a potential political fumble, British Columbia's Liberal party is moving the dates of its leadership race to avoid conflicting with the Super Bowl.

The party had planned to announce its new leader on Feb. 4 at a convention in Vancouver — the same day the NFL's championship game will be played in Minnesota.

On Wednesday, the party said the date was being changed and a new leader will now be announced Feb. 3 after three days of voting online and by telephone.

Liberal president Sharon White says in a statement the switch was made after many people asked the party to avoid clashing with one of the year's most-watched sporting events.

Former premier Christy Clark triggered the leadership contest when she stepped down as both party leader and a member of the legislature.

The Liberals had been in power for 16 years before they were defeated in a confidence vote earlier this summer.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
44488
44187
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39850


Just Canadian things

Galleries
Sure, we’re well past Canada Day now, but there’s never a bad time to celebrate, well, us!
Just Canadian things (2)
Galleries
Your move ‘Merica
In light of recent events with North Korea, there’s this
Must Watch
Stayin alive, indeed.
Coldplay dedicate new song to Hurricane Harvey victims
Music
Coldplay has dedicated a song titled Houston #1 to the victims of...
Weird Wednesday – August 30, 2017
Galleries
We have no answers, just lots of questions in this gallery.

43630