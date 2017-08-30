Big hit to tourism

Photo: Twitter

British Columbia's tourism industry is taking a hit over fears of wildfires.

Maya Lange with Destination BC, the province's tourism planning and marketing corporation, says preliminary results from a survey of businesses in the Kootenay-Rockies region found 32 per cent are anticipating losses due to perceptions of the fires.

She says one business in the region alone reported it has lost $100,000 due to cancellations.

Barkerville Historic Town and Park, a provincially operated attraction, has also reported a 54 per cent decline in visits compared to last summer.

Lange says a marketing campaign is underway to better inform travellers that most of the province remains safe to explore, but it's expected that losses to the industry will be significant once the total numbers for the season are calculated.

The BC Wildfire Service says there have been 1,154 fires sparked since April 1 burning more than 1,060 square kilometres of land, and there is no sign of fire activity slowing down soon.