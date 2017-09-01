Scam targets Chinese

Photo: CTV A telecommunication fraud targeting Chinese foreign nationals emerged in the Lower Mainland.

A telecommunication fraud targeting Chinese foreign nationals emerged in the Lower Mainland and a joint task force has been created to address and co-ordinate information about the ongoing scheme.

Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau said numerous incidents were reported to police where intended victims reported being contacted by suspects claiming to be Chinese government officials. Victims were informed that they were implicated in crimes in China.

“The suspects then coerced the victims into a series of actions, warning if they didn't co-operate, their families in China would be harmed. Simultaneously, their families in China were contacted by the suspects who convinced them that their family members were being held against their will, which led to a demand for money,” said Linteau.

“In each case, the suspects falsely claimed to be Chinese government officials. While the methods used to target the victims may change over time, the way to protect yourself remains the same. Anyone who receives such a message or phone call should not comply with any demands, end the conversation and report the incident to police immediately.”

Senior leaders of the RCMP recently met representatives of the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China to share concerns over recent incidents, inform them of investigative actions to date and discuss outreach strategies.

The Chinese Consulate General in Vancouver reminds Chinese nationals in Canada, should anyone be involved in criminal investigation in China, the legal documents will be sent by formal written notice through Chinese Embassy in Ottawa or Consulates General in Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto and Calgary.

The diplomatic or consular agencies will not contact criminal suspect by phone, nor will they ask for personal banking information. Those having received such fraud phone calls are encouraged to report to police at 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).