Police probe shots fired

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a report of shots fired in East Vancouver on Tuesday night.

VPD was called to East 22nd Avenue and Rupert Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. 

Officers weren't able to confirm shots were fired until Wednesday morning, when they returned to the area and collected evidence. 

VPD believes that a residence was targeted near Rupert Street and Grandview Highway.

No suspect has been identified yet and there have been no reported injuries.

Detectives from VPD's organized crime section have taken over the investigation.

