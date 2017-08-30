43006
Chief faces sex charges

British Columbia's prosecution service says a charge of sexual interference of a person under the age of 16 has been laid against a First Nations chief in Williams Lake.

The prosecution service says Roger William of the Xeni Gwet'in is alleged to have committed the offence in the city on or about May 12 and was expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

It says special prosecutor Brock Martland approved the charge after he was appointed on Monday because the assistant deputy attorney general considered the matter in the public interest.

The prosecution service says such appointments are also intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice.

Martland is a Vancouver lawyer in private practice and the prosecution service says his mandate was to provide legal advice to RCMP investigators as necessary, and conduct any related charge assessment as well as the prosecution if charges were approved.

The prosecution service says it postponed announcing his appointment pending completion of the investigation and approval of charges.

