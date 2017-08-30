42177
Police searching for victims

Nakusp RCMP is canvassing the community for possible victims in connection to a historical sexual assault investigation started by the Victoria Police Dept.

In Aug. 2016, Victoria Police arrested then 70-year-old Harry Charles Sadd for a series of alleged sexual assaults that took place in the mid-60s into the 70s.

“Based on the Victoria Police Dept. investigational findings, the Nakusp RCMP has reason to believe that there may be other individuals who currently or previously resided in Nakusp that may have been victimized by Sadd,” stated Cpl Dan Moskaluk.

“Harry Charles Sadd resided in Nakusp in the mid-60s into the mid-70s and it is possible that he may have targeted young males in the Nakusp area. We would like for any individuals who may have been victimized by Sadd or holds information regarding other victims, to contact us.”

Sadd is a former youth badminton coach with previous convictions for sexual assaults involving children and teens. He currently faces 23 counts of indecent assault by a male on a male person, and one count of sexual assault, where 12 victims have come forward to date. Investigators believe there are also victims in the Greater Victoria area who have not come forward yet.

