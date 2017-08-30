Night vision for medevacs

Photo: BCEHS

The organization that manages paramedic and ambulance services across British Columbia says night vision technology is being installed on three of its air ambulance helicopters.

BC Emergency Health Services says the technology allows pilots to fly safely in low light or darkness and will help critical care paramedics reach more patients in need of emergency care and transport.

A news release from emergency health services says patients in northern and coastal B.C. are expected to be the main beneficiaries of the new technology, which has primarily been used by search-and-rescue and law enforcement organizations.

Helijet International is one of two contractors providing helicopters to emergency health services and Helijet spokesman Brendan McCormick says the night vision equipment will allow the company to provide services where it couldn't before.

The helicopters slated for the upgrades are based in Vancouver and Prince Rupert.

Crew training on the new technology is expected to be completed by early in the new year.

Emergency health services says it expects to expand the night vision technology to the air ambulance helicopter based in Kamloops later in 2018.