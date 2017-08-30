U.S. fire jumps into B.C.

Photo: Twitter - Washington Department of Ecology

The Washington State fire which is causing all the smoke and ash in the Okanagan has crossed the border.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Justine Hunse confirmed what is known as the Diamond Creek fire pushed into B.C. late Tuesday night.

The fire crossed in an area around what is known as Border Lake between Cathedral and Manning provincial parks.

Hunse says the fire is burning in back country terrain. No structures or communities are affected on the B.C. side.

The BC Wildfire Service is assessing the fire from the air.

The fire was first discovered on July 23 and has burned through nearly 50,000 acres of forest. It grew by more than 16,000 acres on Tuesday, and has scorched an estimated 300 acres of Canadian terrain, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Sixty-three per cent of the perimeter has been contained.

They are estimating the fire won't be fully contained until the middle of October.