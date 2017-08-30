Found dead, charges laid

43006
Police have arrested a Vancouver man for murder after a body was found in a Downtown Eastside apartment Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the residence on Princess Avenue, near Alexander Street, about 3 p.m. after the discovery of a deceased male.

Randall Whitworth Hill, 34, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and is in custody.

The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Vancouver resident Roscoe Henry Carmack.

Vancouver has had 13 homicides this year.

