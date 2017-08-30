45157
Cop charged with assault

A Lower Mainland Mountie has been charged with assault in connection with an arrest.

On March 31, Surrey RCMP and a police dog team attended a Surrey residence to arrest a man in connection with property-related offences.

“Following the arrest, police received information a police officer may have assaulted the man during the course of the arrest. The Surrey RCMP Professional Standards Unit initiated an investigation and forwarded all circumstances of the incident to the BC Prosecution Service for their assessment of criminal charges,” says RCMP E Division spokesperson Dawn Roberts.

One count of assault was laid Tuesday against Cpl. Todd Abram of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services. In addition to the criminal investigation, a parallel RCMP code of cConduct investigation was also conducted.

Abram is currently on administrative duties and his status is under review.

Abram will appear in Surrey provincial court at a later date.

