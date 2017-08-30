Shot dead in driveway

Photo: CTV

One man is dead following a shooting Tuesday evening in Surrey.

RCMP say officers were called to the Cloverdale area about 8:45 p.m. after residents reported hearing multiple shots.

An officer found a man dead man in a vehicle in the driveway of his home.

Surrey RCMP say the initial signs point to this being a targeted shooting and they are looking for a vehicle that may be linked to the incident.

A light coloured minivan was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

The victim's name and age have not been released.