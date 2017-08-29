Charges in OD death

Photo: CTV

Police say charges are being recommended following the death of a 13-year-old girl who overdosed on ecstasy bought in New Westminster.

Staff Sgt. Andrew Perry says the teen was with a 16-year-old girl when they bought ecstasy from a street-level drug dealer near a SkyTrain station on July 15.

On their way back home to Port Coquitlam, he says the younger girl went into medical distress and later died at Eagle Ridge Hospital in Port Moody.

Perry says toxicology reports confirmed the teen died of a lethal overdose of ecstasy, or MDMA.

A suspect who police say is believed to be responsible for selling the drugs to the teens was arrested and then released on a promise to appear in court.

Charges of two counts of trafficking a controlled substances are being recommended as police warn the public of the dangers of ecstasy.

"This tragic case highlights the very real risks involved in both taking these types of drugs," Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a news release.