Junior lifesavers hailed

Three girls are being hailed as heroes after saving a pair of struggling swimmers at Surrey's Crescent Beach.

Kate Hunter, Lily Cox and friend Georgia Springate, all 11, were jumping off the pier Aug. 18, when a stranger yelled that her friend was in trouble. 

The kids, who have junior lifeguard certification, sprang into action.

“In the moment, we weren’t really thinking. We were just like, ‘How can we help?’” said Hunter, who towed the swimmer back to the ladder.

Meanwhile, another fully clothed swimmer who had jumped in to help started struggling.

“She kept bobbing her head under the water and the last time she did it, she went under for a long time,” Cox told CTV.

The girls worked together to help the woman back to the beach.

“I’m not sure they understand the magnitude of what they did that day, but I believe truly they are heroes,” Hunter’s mother, Sarah says.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

