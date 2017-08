Photo: CTV Chopper 9

A three-alarm fire at a Surrey furniture business is under investigation.

The fire broke out about 1 p.m. on 72nd Avenue near King George Boulevard and was knocked in a couple of hours.

Thick smoke billowed from the roof of the multi-tenant building.

The fire closed down 72nd Avenue during the fire fight.

No one was injured in the blaze, and its cause is not yet known.

– with files from CTV Vancouver