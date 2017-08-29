Fire bill passes $404M

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Wildfire smoke in the Nelson area.

BC Wildfire Service spokesman Kevin Skrepnek predicts the province's fire season could stretch well into the fall.

Continued hot, dry weather is forecast over Southern B.C.

The province has spent $404 million fighting fires that have scorched 10,600 square kilometres of timber, bush and grassland since April 1, the greatest area the province has lost to wildfires in a single season.

Meanwhile, wildfire smoke is creating poor air quality across the southern half of the province.

Environment Canada issued an air quality advisory that spans from Vancouver east to Elk Valley and as far north as Prince George.

Ground-level ozone is also expected to reach advisory levels for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.