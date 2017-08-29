45157
Race to replace Christy

The BC Liberals have officially launched the race to select their next leader in early 2018.

The party's executive director Emile Scheffel says the new leader will be announced on Feb. 4 at a convention in Vancouver.

Online and phone voting is set to take place for three days prior to that date as the Liberal party looks to replace former premier Christy Clark, who quit earlier this month after the NDP formed a minority government.

Scheffel says the biggest change in rules since a leadership race in 2011 involves not mailing pin numbers allowing online voting due to members not getting the information on time.

He says a yet-to-be-selected voting-system vendor would be required to come up with an alternative way to identify eligible members.

Scheffel says leadership contestants will have a spending cap of $600,000, an increase from $450,000 in 2011 when personal expenses were not included, for a race that will be six weeks longer.

