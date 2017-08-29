45157
Hydro use smashes record

B.C. is continuing to break all kinds of records as the summer lingers on.

Monday, it was power consumption.

According to BC Hydro, consumers established a new one-day power use record.

Peak hourly demand reached 7,851 megawatts. The previous record was 7,468 megawatts on Aug. 11, 2014.

Hydro officials say Monday's peak consumption was also 12 per cent more than the previous Monday.

Putting that into context, the utility says the 12 per cent increase represents the equivalent of running seven of its Ruskin dam generating stations at full capacity.

BC Hydro customers also established the highest ever peak hourly demand earlier this year, 10,126 megawatts on Jan. 3.

