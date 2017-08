A tractor-trailer hauling lumber caught fire on the Coquihalla Highway Tuesday morning.

Video from the scene shows the B-train semi blocking the right lane, with flames coming from its load.

DriveBC says the highway is closed southbound at Exit 202.

The incident occurred near Shylock Road in Yale, near the Great Bear snowshed.

Contractors are en route to assist with the incident.

There are no details at this time on what caused the vehicle to catch fire.